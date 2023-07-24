Skip to Content
Idaho State picked to finish last in the Big Sky conference this season

By
today at 4:22 PM
Published 4:28 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Though optimism is high for new Head Coach Cody Hawkins and the Idaho State Bengals in 2023, ISU is predicted to finish last in the Big Sky this year following a pair of one-win seasons.

The Bengals received the fewest votes in both the coaches poll and the media poll, which were released Monday at Big Sky Media Day. Montana State is picked to win the conference in both polls.

Idaho State is also the only team that did not have a player selected to the preseason all-conference team out of the 12 squads in the Big Sky.

ISU begins its season Sep. 2 at San Diego State, and the Bengals' home opener is Sep. 16 against Northern Iowa.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

