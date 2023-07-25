Skip to Content
Davis Harsin, son of former Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin, commits to Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On the recruiting trail, Idaho State picked up a big name Tuesday, three-star quarterback Davis Harsin, the son of former Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin.

Davis will join the Bengals in 2024 following his senior season this year.

After Bryan Harsin was fired by Auburn in 2022, the Harsin family returned to Idaho, and Davis is expected to be the starting quarterback at Eagle High School this fall.

