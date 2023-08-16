Skip to Content
Sports Line High School Football Preview Series: Hillcrest Knights

August 16, 2023 6:03 PM
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - One of the most intriguing teams to watch in East Idaho this football season is the Hillcrest Knights, who look to reach bigger heights after improving from zero wins to five wins and playoff spot last year.

Hillcrest returns a large number of key players, many of whom enter their third seasons as starters.

That includes quarterback Peyton King and offensive lineman Cole Maddux among eight returners on the offensive side of the ball.

The Knights begin their 2023 campaign Aug. 25 on the road against Century.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

