Skip to Content
Local Sports

Sports Line High School Football Preview Series: Skyline Grizzlies

By
today at 6:04 PM
Published 7:13 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The 2023 Sports Line High School Football Preview Series concludes with the back-to-back 4A state champion Skyline Grizz, who seek a fourth straight title this season.

Skyline lost many key players from its latest championship squad, most notably Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year Kenyon Sadiq, all-state QB Lachlan Haacke, all-state RB Abrahn Silverio, and all-state DB Ian Galbreaith.

But especially with four of the five starting offensive lineman back this year, the Grizzlies will still be loaded with talent. That includes RB Amani Morel, WR Zyan Crockett, and QB Carmine Garcia.

Skyline opens its season Aug. 25 vs. Layton (UT) at the Rocky Mountain Rumble.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content