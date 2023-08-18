Skip to Content
Sugar-Salem wallops Century 43-0 in Sports Line Game of the Week

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers picked up right where they left off in 2022 on Friday night, blowing out the Century Diamondbacks 43-0 in the first Sports Line Game of the Week this season.

Sugar busted out of the gates with a clinical eight play, 80 yard opening drive capped by a Dawson McInelly rushing TD to take the lead.

Though Century showed some life on its first possession, Sugar-Salem got the stop, and the Diggers made quick work of the Diamondbacks, thanks in part to a Carson Harris touchdown.

From there, Sugar continued to run away with it, winning 43-0.

Next up, Sugar-Salem battles Templeton (CA) in the Rocky Mountain Rumble Aug. 26 in Rexburg while Century hosts Hillcrest Aug. 25.

