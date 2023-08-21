Skip to Content
Sports Line Games of the Week Announcement: Rocky Mountain Rumble

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - This week's contests featuring East Idaho teams in the Rocky Mountain Rumble in Rexburg are the Sports Line Games of the Week, presented by your Southern Idaho Honda Dealers.

Marsh Valley starts off the rumble Friday when the Eagles square off with Raymond (Canada) at 11:00 a.m., followed later by Skyline taking on Layton (Utah) at 5:00 p.m. and Highland battling Skyline (Utah) at 8:00 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, Sugar-Salem faces Templeton (California) at 1:00 p.m. and Madison wraps up the rumble against Wasatch (Utah) at 7:00 p.m.

We'll have more coverage of the Games of the Week on Sports Line Friday Night and throughout the weekend.

