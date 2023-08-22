5A sees big shake up in latest Idaho high school football media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite minimal movement, if any, following week 0 games in other classifications, 5A experienced a major shake up following the first games of the season.

Every position in the top five changed, including Rigby dropping from first to fifth following its loss to Coeur d'Alene.

Eagle takes the top spot after its win over Meridian while Highland consequently rises from third to second.

Skyline (4A), Sugar-Salem (3A), and Bear Lake (2A) remain the leaders in their polls.