Idaho Falls wins OT thriller 34-28 over Thunder Ridge in early candidate for game of the year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Amid a long delay and a location change from Thunder Ridge Stadium to Ravsten Stadium, the Idaho Falls Tigers and Thunder Ridge Titans played an overtime thriller that lasted into Saturday morning, with Idaho Falls coming out on top 34-28.

Right after the coin toss, storms hit Ammon, delaying the game and forcing a location change to Ravsten Stadium due to the heavy rains, ultimately pushing back kickoff to 9:41 p.m.

Then, East Idaho football after dark delivered, as Idaho Falls and Thunder Ridge went back-and-forth all night.

Regulation culminated with a Peter Molino go-ahead TD for the Tigers with 1:10 to go to take a 28-21, but after a long drive from the Titans, Tanner Scoresby caught the game-tying touchdown with no time left to force overtime.

In OT, Idaho Falls scored first on a Bradley Elison pass to Tayson Kirkham, but the 2-point try would be unsuccessful, making it 34-28 Tigers.

On Thunder Ridge's last opportunity, a fourth down pass was batted down by a Tiger to clinch a thrilling season-opening win for Idaho Falls at 12:32 a.m. Saturday morning.

Next up, Idaho Falls hosts Twin Falls Friday in week 2, while Thunder Ridge faces Hillcrest at Thunder Stadium the same night.