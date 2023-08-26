Sports Line Games of the Week: Rocky Mountain Rumble Friday Games

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - An eventful Friday of football in Rexburg featured three East Idaho teams in a quadruple header at the Rocky Mountain Rumble, with two of those teams coming out on top.

The Skyline Grizz went toe to toe with the Layton (UT) Lancers, jumping out to a 27-10 lead in the third quarter and just holding onto that advantage for a 27-20 season-opening victory.

Following that game, storms delayed Highland's matchup with the Skyline (UT) Eagles until 9:15 p.m., but once they kicked off, the Rams were on a mission, winning big 52-7. Highland and the Skyline Grizz face off Thursday in the next contest for both teams.

Marsh Valley, meanwhile, could not replicate that success in the first game of the day, losing to the Raymond (CAN) Comets 42-14.

The Rocky Mountain Rumble rolls on Saturday, featuring the Sugar-Salem Diggers and Madison Bobcats in a triple header.