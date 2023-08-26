Skip to Content
Sports Line Games of the Week: Rocky Mountain Rumble Saturday Games

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers and Madison Bobcats hit the turf for the final day of the Rocky Mountain Rumble, with the Diggers coming out on top in their game, while the Bobcats fell short.

Sugar-Salem faced off with Templeton (CA), and defense reigned supreme in the first quarter. The Diggers' ground attack, though, found the end zone four times following that scoreless frame as part of a 28-0 shutout victory for Sugar.

Madison, meanwhile, was in a hole quickly against Wasatch. The Wasps stung for a score 35 seconds in, and led 20-0 at halftime. The Bobcats showed life in the second half, but it was too little, too late in a 34-13 defeat.

Next up, both teams are back in action Friday, with Sugar-Salem hosting Shelley and Madison traveling to Blackfoot.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

