Idaho State men’s basketball will play two games at Mountain America Center this season

Mountain America Center
today at 5:10 PM
Published 5:12 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Bengals men's basketball team will travel north to Idaho Falls for a pair of games this season Nov. 6 and Jan. 6.

The Nov. 6 game is ISU's season opener against Warner Pacific, an NAIA school from Portland, Oregon.

Then, exactly two months later, Idaho State squares off with the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge Jan. 6.

Both games tip off at 6:00 p.m. and tickets will be available to season ticket holders Thursday, then the general public next Tuesday, Sep. 5.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

