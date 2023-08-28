Skip to Content
Sports Line Game of the Week Announcement: Thunder Ridge vs. Hillcrest and Skyline vs. Highland

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sports Line Game of the Week in week 2 features the Thunder Ridge Titans and the Hillcrest Knights at Thunder Stadium. In addition, there will be a Sports Line Game of the Week Special on Thursday for the Skyline Grizzlies taking on the Highland Rams.

The Game of the Week on Friday features a Thunder Ridge team that, despite being 0-2, showed grit in an overtime defeat against Idaho Falls Friday night, erasing a pair of two-score deficits to force OT.

Hillcrest, meanwhile, rolled in its opener, winning big against the Century Diamondbacks 40-0 in Pocatello. This game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Friday night at Thunder Stadium.

As for the Game of the Week Special, Skyline and Highland are both coming off of week 1 wins at the Rocky Mountain Rumble, with the Grizzlies defeating Layton (UT) 27-20 and the Rams blowing out Skyline (UT) 52-7.

The Game of the Week Special begins at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, and it will be played at Lookout Field, the home of the Pocatello Thunder, due to turf being installed at Highland.

