Skyline, Sugar-Salem, and West Side lead in latest high school football media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local squads lead half of the Idaho high school football media polls after week 1, with two of those teams keeping their advantages while the third took the top spot from a rival school.

The change at the top came in the 2A poll, where there was a lot of shuffling. West Side took first place from Bear Lake thanks to its 48-6 win over Firth, while the Bears fell to North Fremont 28-6. The Huskies slot into second in this week's rankings.

Skyline and Sugar-Salem, meanwhile, stay on top in 4A and 3A, respectively, after both teams scored victories at the Rocky Mountain Rumble.