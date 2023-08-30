Idaho State football to show multiple looks in season opener at San Diego State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals begin their 2023 campaign Saturday night at San Diego State, and ISU will start its season by getting more players than usual involved in the action on the gridiron.

Head Coach Cody Hawkins said Wednesday the Bengals will play multiple guys at most positions, including quarterback.

"I don't necessarily believe in gamers," Hawkins said. "But I do think some guys handle stress better than others. Stress of the crowd in the moment, the speed of the game can change things for guys because some guys don't worry about the speed of the game in practice because they know they're not going to get their lips ripped off. But yeah, we're going to play multiple guys and it's going to be fun."

Saturday's contest marks the beginning of the Cody Hawkins era in Pocatello as he embarks on his first season as the leader of the program.

Idaho State battles San Diego State Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. MT, and the game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.