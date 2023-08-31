Sports Line Game of the Week Special Preview: Skyline vs. Highland

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A heavyweight matchup is the Sports Line Game of the Week Special this week when Skyline and Highland face off Thursday night at Lookout Field.

Both teams are off to good starts in 2023 following victories at the Rocky Mountain Rumble. Skyline held onto a late lead for a 27-20 win against Layton (UT), while Highland blew out Skyline (UT) 52-7.

Last year, the Grizz defeated the Rams 29-21 at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls. With the scene shifting to Pocatello this year, Skyline goes for another win against Highland, while the Rams, who return 10 of 11 offensive starters this season, seek revenge.

Kickoff Thursday is at 7:00 p.m. at Lookout Field. Iron Horse Stadium, Highland's home field, is still installing turf, which could be ready as soon as next week.