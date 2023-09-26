Idaho State to face No. 18 Montana on The CW East Idaho this weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State football is coming to The CW East Idaho this weekend, when the Bengals take on the No. 18 Montana Grizzlies in Missoula Saturday.

ISU is seeking consecutive victories following the first win of the Cody Hawkins era last weekend, a 35-21 victory against Northern Colorado.

The Bengals face a Montana team that fell in upset fashion to Northern Arizona in Flagstaff 28-14 in their most recent contest.

Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. MT Saturday on The CW East Idaho, Digital 8.3, or check your local listings.