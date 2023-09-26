Skip to Content
Local Sports

Idaho State to face No. 18 Montana on The CW East Idaho this weekend

By
New
today at 5:22 PM
Published 5:26 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State football is coming to The CW East Idaho this weekend, when the Bengals take on the No. 18 Montana Grizzlies in Missoula Saturday.

ISU is seeking consecutive victories following the first win of the Cody Hawkins era last weekend, a 35-21 victory against Northern Colorado.

The Bengals face a Montana team that fell in upset fashion to Northern Arizona in Flagstaff 28-14 in their most recent contest.

Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. MT Saturday on The CW East Idaho, Digital 8.3, or check your local listings.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content