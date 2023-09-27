Idaho State getting ready to face No. 18 Montana in tough environment at Missoula

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals look to keep the good times rolling Saturday after their first win of the season against Northern Colorado, but that will be easier said than done when they face the No. 18 Montana Grizzlies.

ISU scored its first victory 35-21 at home against a winless UNC Bears team inside Holt Arena as the Bengals get ready for a trip to Missoula and Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

It is one of the most hostile environments to play in as the road team in college football, and the challenge may be more difficult following Montana's upset loss to Northern Arizona last weekend, meaning the Griz are expected to be highly motivated to win this week.

Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. MT Saturday, and you can watch the game live on The CW East Idaho. We will also have coverage from Missoula this weekend on Sports Line.