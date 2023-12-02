Boise State wins 63-60 over Saint Mary’s in first game at Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Boise State's first men's basketball game at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls was a success, as the Broncos took down the Saint Mary's Gaels 63-60 Friday night.

Boise State held the lead for nearly the whole game thanks to an 11-0 run to start the contest. Tyson Degenhart led the team with 17 points, and 10 different Broncos scored in this one.

Saint Mary's closed a 10-point halftime deficit to one in the second half, but that's when Andrew Meadow hit a pair of clutch threes to extend the Boise State lead and keep it for the rest of the night.

The Broncos next hit the court Tuesday back at ExtraMile Arena against North Texas at 7:00 p.m.

The next basketball game at the MAC is the second Idaho State Men's Basketball tilt inside Hero Arena this season when the Bengals take on the University of Nebraska-Omaha Jan. 6.