Spud Kings fall 4-3 to the Pueblo Bulls on a last-minute goal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The first Spud Kings in the NCDC Frozen Futures Showcase was a heartbreaking loss for Idaho Falls Thursday night, as the Spuds fell to the Pueblo Bulls 4-3 on a go-ahead goal in the game's final minute.

It was a back-and-forth affair tied at three goals apiece going into the final minute, but with 30 seconds to play, Eddie Paulissian scored the eventual game winner to give Pueblo two points.

All three Spud King goals were scored in the second period, two from Dario Sacino and one from Jackson Beach for a 3-1 lead at the time before the Bulls tallied three unanswered to win it.

Next up, Idaho Falls' second game of three in this weekend's inaugural showcase is Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Utah Outliers.