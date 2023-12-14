Utah, Utah State to renew The Battle of the Brothers in football next season

LOGAN, Utah (KIFI) - Utah State and Utah announced Thursday that their "Battle of the Brothers" rivalry will resume on the football field for a three-game series beginning in 2024.

The lone game in Logan as part of the new agreement will be played Sep. 14, 2024 inside Maverik Stadium, the first meeting between the two teams since 2015.

Then, the series shifts south to Salt Lake City, where the Aggies and Utes face off Sep. 19, 2026 and Aug. 30, 2031.

Utah leads the all-time series 79-29-4 through 112 games in one of the oldest college football rivalries in the west.