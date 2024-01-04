Skip to Content
Local Sports

Spud Kings score big win 6-5 over the Pueblo Bulls in a back-and-forth affair

Eric Moon KIFI
By
today at 9:43 PM
Published 9:44 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A wild Thursday night battle went the way of the Spud Kings at the Mountain America Center, as Idaho Falls scored a big two points with a 6-5 victory over the Pueblo Bulls.

It was in the third period when this game turned into the wild, wild west. Pueblo entered the third up 3-2, but the two teams went back-and-forth from there.

Sacha Trudel and Owen Pitters scored back-to-back tallies for a 4-3 Spud King advantage, and the go-ahead tally was Pitters' second goal of the game in his team debut.

But the Bulls responded with two of their own to flip the score back in their favor with 5:00 to play.

Then, the Spuds flipped the script one more time, scoring two goals in 16 seconds to retake the lead for good on tallies from DJ MacLeish and Ty Walker.

Next up, the Spud Kings try to sweep the two-game series against the Bulls Friday at 7:05 p.m. inside Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content