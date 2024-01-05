Skip to Content
A high-scoring third period goes the way of the Pueblo Bulls as Spud Kings fall 4-3

Eric Moon KIFI
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Spud Kings fell just short of stringing together consecutive victories Friday night, as the Pueblo Bulls came out victorious 4-3 at the Mountain America Center.

It was a 1-1 tie after two periods and when the game opened up in the third. The Spud Kings and Bulls went back-and-forth, trading five goals in the frame.

However, the final tally from Pueblo, Hunter Hayes' second goal of the game, put the Bulls ahead 4-3 for good with 6:03 to play.

Next up, the Spuds have a home-and-home series with the Ogden Mustangs next Friday, Jan. 12 in Ogden and next Saturday, Jan. 13 in Idaho Falls.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

