Idaho State tops Idaho twice to keep King Spud in Pocatello for another year

January 18, 2024 10:38 PM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Thursday night was a perfect night for the Idaho State Bengals. Both the men's and women's scored five-point wins against Idaho in the Battle of the Domes on the hardwood.

In the men's contest, the Vandals jumped out to the early lead, but Preston native Brayden Parker's game-high 18 points proved to be the difference for a 64-59 win.

To the northwest in Moscow, ISU featured four players in double figures in a 61-56 win over U of I to make it a clean sweep.

Next up, both Bengal squads face Eastern Washington Saturday. The women get going at 3:00 p.m. in Cheney and the men tip off at 6:00 p.m. in Pocatello.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

