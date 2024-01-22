Skip to Content
Idaho State splits Monday night matchups with Montana State

By
today at 9:57 PM
Published 9:58 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The women are victorious while the men fall short for Idaho State hoops on Monday after a pair of battles against Montana State.

In Pocatello, the women's team defended its home court thanks in part to an outstanding second quarter. The Bengals outscored the Bobcats 20-7 in that period, with those 10 minutes proving to be the difference in a 62-53 victory.

However, in Bozeman, a comeback could not be completed for the men's team. Once down 17 points late in the second half, ISU closed the deficit but could not get any closer in a 77-70 loss.

Next up, the Bengals return to the court Saturday against Weber State. The women get things started at Reed Gym at 2:00 p.m., while the men go to work in Ogden at 7:00 p.m.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

