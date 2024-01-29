Highland’s Jackson Riddle and Colton George commit to play football at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Two state champion Highland Rams are staying home to college football. Running Back Jackson Riddle and Linebacker Colton George announced their commitments to Idaho State within an hour of each other Sunday.

Riddle was named the 5A Player of the Year this season in the Gem State after he eclipsed 2,000 all-purpose yards and scored 21 touchdowns in his senior year.

Sports Line featured Jackson as our Athlete of the Week in October, and you can watch that story here.

George joins Riddle at ISU as the second leading tackler in Highland football history and an all-state linebacker.

Colton will officially sign his letter of intent with the Bengals Feb. 7.

Congratulations to Jackson and Colton, and good luck at Idaho State!