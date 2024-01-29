Skip to Content
Ririe scores 51-42 road victory at Firth to begin 2A Nuclear Conference Tournament

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - The Ririe Bulldogs were the road warriors Monday night in Firth, as the Bulldogs took down the Cougars 51-42 in the first round of the 2A Nuclear Conference Tournament.

It was a back-and-forth game throughout the first half, but Ririe kept pulling ahead, eventually spreading its lead to nine points for the win.

Ririe earns a bye from Tuesday's games with the win.

As for Firth, the Cougars host Salmon in the loser's bracket Tuesday. Ririe faces the winner of Tuesday's West Jefferson-North Fremont matchup on Thursday.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

