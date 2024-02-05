Rockland star player Teague Matthews will play football at Utah

ROCKLAND, Idaho (KIFI) - One of the best eight-man football players in recent memory in the Gem State will make the jump to power five college football, as Rockland's Teague Matthews is set to compete for the Utah Utes.

Matthews announced his commitment to Utah on his X page, formerly known as Twitter, Monday night.

Teague was named the 1AD2 Rocky Mountain Conference Player of the Year in December as well as an All-State football player.

A versatile player, he was dynamite on the gridiron for the Bulldogs throughout his career at every position he played, including quarterback and linebacker.