Grace dominates Butte County 54-33 to win 1AD1 High Desert Championship

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Grace Grizzlies are going back to the 1AD1 state tournament, thanks to a 54-33 win over the Butte County Pirates Thursday to punch their ticket.

Grace was dominant throughout the game, taking a 15-point lead to the halftime break.

The rest of the way, the Grizzlies kept the Pirates out of arm's reach, extending the lead to win the 1AD1 High Desert Conference convincingly.

Next up, Grace heads to next week's 1AD1 state tournament in the Boise area, where the Grizzlies will likely be the top seed.