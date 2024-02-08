Shelley wins 4A High Country title 58-37 against Blackfoot and returns to states at 22-0

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The only unbeaten girls basketball team in Idaho stayed perfect Thursday when Shelley defeated Blackfoot 58-37 to win the 4A High Country Championship.

The Russets now go back to the state tournament with a 22-0 record on the season, having gone through their entire regular season and districts schedule with no blemishes.

It was a back-and-forth game in the first quarter, but Shelley spread the lead to double digits by halftime and extending it further for a 21-point win.

Next up, Shelley heads to next week's 4A state tournament in the Boise area likely as the top seed, while Blackfoot hosts Skyline Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in a play-in game with a chance to join the Russets at states.