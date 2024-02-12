Firth dominates Ririe 60-27 to advance in 2A Nuclear Conference Tournament

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - Once the Firth Cougars got going offensively Monday, it was smooth sailing to victory, as Firth cruised by the Ririe Bulldogs 60-27 to open the 2A Nuclear Conference Tournament.

It took a few minutes for either team to score, with both squads earning a block among a few good defensive plays early on, but once Firth got on the board, the Cougars ran away.

Firth tallied the game's first 11 points and lead 11-2 after the first quarter, never surrendering that advantage on its way to victory.

Next up, Firth advances to the next round and won't play until Friday, while Ririe hosts Salmon in an elimination game Wednesday. The winner of Wednesday's West Jefferson-North Fremont matchup faces Firth Friday.