Girls Basketball State Tournaments Preview

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 15 local teams head to the Boise area this week three victories away from winning a state championship, and three of those teams (Shelley, Teton, Grace) have earned the top seeds in their classes.

Be sure to tune into Sports Line for our coverage from the Boise area starting on Thursday.

Here are the opening round matchups for all 15 teams Thursday:

5A

No. 8 Madison vs. No. 1 Boise, 2:00 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center

No. 6 Owyhee vs. No. 3 Rigby, 7:00 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center

4A

No. 8 Columbia vs. No. 1 Shelley, 2:00 p.m. at Timberline High School

No. 7 Jerome vs. No. 1 Pocatello, 5:00 p.m. at Timberline High School

No. 6 Minico vs. No. 3 Skyline, 7:00 p.m. at Timberline High School

3A

No. 8 Kimberly vs. No. 1 Teton, 2:00 p.m. at Middleton High School

No. 7 American Falls vs. No. 2 Snake River, 5:00 p.m. at Middleton High School

2A

No. 5 Melba vs. No. 4 North Fremont, 12:00 p.m. at Kuna High School

No. 7 Declo vs. No. 2 Bear Lake, 5:00 p.m. at Kuna High School

No. 6 Soda Springs vs. No. 3 Cole Valley, 7:00 p.m. at Kuna High School

1AD1

No. 8 Rimrock vs. No. 1 Grace, 2:00 p.m. at Columbia High School

1AD2

No. 5 Mackay vs. No. 4 Deary, 12:00 p.m. at Nampa High School

No. 8 Rockland vs. No. 1 Dietrich, 2:00 p.m. at Nampa High School

No. 7 Leader vs. No. 2 Kendrick, 5:00 p.m. at Nampa High School