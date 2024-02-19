Shelley, Snake River, Bear Lake, and Grace Celebrate Girls Basketball State Championships

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a weekend to remember for four local girls basketball teams in the Boise area, because Shelley, Snake River, Bear Lake, and Grace all brought home state titles.

Shelley was dominant all season, completing a perfect 25-0 season Saturday night to win its first 4A championship and seventh overall a season after losing in the state title game.

The Snake River Panthers went back-to-back in 3A for their third championship in school history. Northwest Nazarene signee Rylie Edlefsen was injured for most of the second half of the season, but she showed up in the title contest, leading all scorers with 23 points.

For the first time in this millennium, the Bear Lake Bears are state champions. After winning just six games a season ago, the Bears won 23 en route to their first title since 1999.

Grace won the 1AD1 championship to score its second title in four seasons, going all the way as the top seed in the tournament.

Congratulations to all four schools on their well-earned state titles!