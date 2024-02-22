Hillcrest dominates Shelley 75-45 to win 4A High Country title and return to states

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The back-to-back 4A state champs are back in the dance thanks to a third straight district championship, as Hillcrest took care of business against Shelley 75-45.

The Russets hung with the Knights in the first quarter, but the second is when Hillcrest started to run away with it.

In the second and third quarters, Hillcrest outscored Shelley 42-25 to widen the advantage by a big margin, eventually winning by 30 points.

Next up, Hillcrest returns to the 4A state tournament next week seeking a three-peat, while Shelley hosts Blackfoot Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. for the final ticket to states.