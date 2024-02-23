Blackfoot hires Declo’s Josh Stewart as next head football coach

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot High School hired Declo Head Football Coach Josh Stewart Friday to take over for Jerrod Ackley, the school announced on the Blackfoot School District #55 Facebook page.

Stewart has coached football for 17 years, including the last five as the head coach at Declo.

During his tenure, the Driggs native led Declo to the playoffs multiple times, and the Hornets made the 2A state championship game last fall.

Stewart replaces previous head coach Jerrod Ackley, who resigned in December.