Skip to Content
Local Sports

Blackfoot hires Declo’s Josh Stewart as next head football coach

Facebook/Blackfoot School District #55
By
today at 3:09 PM
Published 3:11 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot High School hired Declo Head Football Coach Josh Stewart Friday to take over for Jerrod Ackley, the school announced on the Blackfoot School District #55 Facebook page.

Stewart has coached football for 17 years, including the last five as the head coach at Declo.

During his tenure, the Driggs native led Declo to the playoffs multiple times, and the Hornets made the 2A state championship game last fall.

Stewart replaces previous head coach Jerrod Ackley, who resigned in December.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content