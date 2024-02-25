Brackets are set for this year’s boys basketball state tournaments in the Boise area

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Boys state basketball tournaments tip off Thursday in the Boise area, and 13 local teams head west to chase a state title this week.

The lone East Idaho representative in 5A is the Madison Bobcats. The High Country Conference champs are the four seed, and they will face Capital in the first round at 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Pocatello Thunder are the top seed in 4A this year, and they look to start a tournament run against Sandpoint after losing to Hillcrest in the title game each of the last two seasons.

Speaking of the Knights, they go for the three-peat as the two seed, and they face a familiar opponent in the first round, the Blackfoot Broncos.

The second of two local top seeds is the Snake River Panthers. They take on Homedale Thursday as they take aim at the 3A championship.

Teton and Marsh Valley are five and six seeds, respectively. Timberwolves battle the McCall-Donnelly Vandals Thursday, and the Eagles take on the Filer Wildcats.

The second of two all-East Idaho matchups in the opening round is in 2A. It features the four seeded North Fremont Huskies and the five seeded West Side Pirates.

Plus, Firth is the seven seed, and the Cougars go for a first round upset against the Ambrose Archers.

One local team seeks the title in 1AD1. The Butte County Pirates are the four seed in that tournament, and Butte County faces Oakley in the first round, a rematch of this year's football state championship.

Rockland and Watersprings are back in the 1AD2 tourney after semifinal appearances last season. Bulldogs are the four seed and they face Cascade in the first round, while the Warriors take on Garden Valley.

We will coverage of the state tournaments from the Boise area this weekend. The games tip off at high noon Thursday, and you can see it all on Sports Line, your go-to source for state tournament coverage.