Eight local teams advance to semifinals in Boys Basketball State Tournaments

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - One-third of Friday's semifinal squads are from East Idaho, as eight local teams punched their tickets to the semis Thursday.

Starting in 5A, the Madison Bobcats used a solid first half to hold a late lead against Capital for a 46-38 victory. Madison takes on top-seeded Owyhee Friday, one of only two teams that have beaten the Bobcats this season.

The top seeds in 4A are on to the semis. Pocatello cruised by Sandpoint 77-42, while it was a little harder for the back-to-back champion Hillcrest Knights in a 73-59 win over Blackfoot.

All three local teams from 3A are in the semifinals, with two winning in upset fashion. One-seeded Snake River rolled over Homedale 76-36, while five-seeded Teton took down McCall-Donnelly 67-38 and six-seeded Marsh Valley dominated Filer 61-43.

The second of two all-East Idaho matchups took place in 2A, with West Side pulling out the win over North Fremont 59-48. Seven-seeded Firth fell to Ambrose 70-45.

Butte County won a close one in 1AD1, taking the dub over Oakley 46-40 in a rematch of this year's football state championship.

Both local squads fell in the first round in 1AD2 in close matchups. Rockland fell to Cascade 55-49, while Watersprings lost to Garden Valley 50-45.

Be sure to stay tuned to Sports Line for our full recaps of state tournament action throughout the weekend!