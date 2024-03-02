Skip to Content
Teton’s cinderella run falls short in 54-47 loss to Bonners Ferry in 3A Championship

today at 10:44 PM
Published 10:50 PM

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - The Teton Timberwolves came just a few points short of a state championship Saturday, falling to the Bonners Ferry Badgers 54-47 in the 3A title game.

Teton hung with Bonners the whole way, never leading until Kaiden Hastings hit a three-pointer in the fourth quarter to put the Timberwolves up 45-42.

However, the Badgers then scored 12 unanswered points to retake the lead and run away for their first championship in school history.

Despite the defeat, Teton came close to completing a cinderella run to a championship.

As the five seed, Teton defeated McCall-Donnelly in the first round then upset top-seeded Snake River in the second round to reach the title game.

