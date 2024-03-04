Both Idaho State Men and Women fall to Montana in final tune-ups before Big Sky Tournaments

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a tough night for Idaho State hoops Monday night on the final night of the Big Sky regular season, as the Bengals fell to the Montana Grizzlies in both men's and women's basketball.

The women's team made it a close contest at Reed Gym, but ISU's comeback fell short in a 67-65 defeat. Sophia Covello led the Bengals with 19 points.

As for the men, Idaho State couldn't stay with Montana in a 79-65 loss. Kyree Huie was ISU's scoring leader with 20 points.

The Big Sky Tournament begins Saturday for both teams, and both need four wins to win the conference as lower seeds.

The ISU women are the seven seed and they take on eight-seeded Sacramento State Saturday in the first round at 2:30 p.m.

Then, the ISU men, the eight seed, face seven-seeded Northern Arizona at 8:00 p.m. the same night.

Both Big Sky Tournaments will be played at ICCU Arena in Boise, ID.