4A High Country and 2A Nuclear conferences name all-conference basketball teams

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of conferences announced their all-conference basketball teams Thursday, with the 4A High Country unveiling its boys hoops honorees and the 2A Nuclear naming its boys and girls basketball selections.

The 4A High Country Conference Co-Players of the Year both hail from Hillcrest, Isaac Davis and Ike Sutton, and their Head Coach Dave Austin is the Coach of the Year.

4A High Country Boys 1st Team

Austin Cannon (Shelley), Bradley Elison (Idaho Falls), CarMyne Garcia (Skyline), Colby Bodkin (Blackfoot), Gavin Hepworth (Hillcrest), Talan Taylor (Hillcrest)

4A High Country Boys 2nd Team

Brayden Merzlock (Skyline), Carter Roberts (Skyline), Dax Whitney (Blackfoot), Ethan Sharp (Shelley), Henry Higham (Shelley), Titan Larsen (Hillcrest)

4A High Country Boys 3rd Team

Austin Arave (Blackfoot), Carter Anderson (Blackfoot), Luke Pascoe (Shelley), Matthew Trenkle (Hillcrest), Tyler Jordan (Bonneville)

4A High Country Honorable Mention

Amani Morel (Skyline), Ben Morris (Hillcrest), Dawson Jackman (Blackfoot), Easton Watkins (Idaho Falls), Ryan Egbert (Bonneville), Sy Callister (Blackfoot), Tegan Sorenson (Idaho Falls)

In the 2A Nuclear Conference, the Boys Player of the Year is Jed Hill from North Fremont, and Shannon Hill, also from North Fremont, is the Coach of the Year.

2A Nuclear Boys 1st Team

Jacob Hill (North Fremont), Karson Bohn (North Fremont), Aaron Martinez (Ririe), Michael Adams (Firth), Kasen Sorensen (Firth)

2A Nuclear Boys 2nd Team

Gabe Nelson (Firth), Brady Allen (North Fremont), Roy Wynn (North Fremont), Owen Moss (Ririe), Broc Matthews (Salmon)

2A Nuclear Boys 3rd Team

Brady Barber (Ririe), Nico Brown (Salmon), Jaren Rojas (West Jefferson), Cooper Hall (West Jefferson), Donte Salinas (North Fremont), Ricky Arriaga (Firth), Levi Robbins (Firth), Eli Hyde (Firth), Britton Hansen (Salmon), Rhett Barber (Ririe)

As for the girls honors, Firth's Daytona Folkman is the Player of the Year, while North Fremont Head Coach Ben Lenz is the Coach of the Year.

2A Nuclear Girls 1st Team

Josie Richardson (North Fremont), Peyton Lenz (North Fremont), Bridget Leslie (Firth), Emrie Lenz (North Fremont), Maggie Barrientos (West Jefferson)

2A Nuclear Girls 2nd Team

Liza Boone (Ririe), Sydney Pinkerton (Salmon), Alyssa Hill (North Fremont), Hailey Moss (West Jefferson), Emrey Guthrie (Firth)

2A Nuclear Girls 3rd Team

Taylor Sessions (North Fremont), Shae Sutton (Ririe), Macie Mecham (Firth), Abby Williams (Salmon), Shaylin Hillman (West Jefferson)