Idaho State’s Brayden Parker named to Big Sky All-Conference First Team

Eric Moon
By
today at 4:14 PM
Published 4:16 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State's best player and Preston native Brayden Parker is a Big Sky All-Conference First Team honoree, the first Bengal to make the first team since Ethan Telfair in the 2015-16 season.

Parker averages close to 15 points per game and close to six rebounds per game, which both lead the team.

He's played in all 31 contests for ISU, and he is one of only three players in the Big Sky that ranked in the top 15 in scoring, rebounding, blocks, and steals this season.

Also of note, Maleek Arington was one of two unanimous players named to the Big Sky All-Defensive Team, and he was an Honorable Mention for All-Conference.

The Idaho State men's team faces Northern Arizona in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament Saturday at 8:00 p.m. in Boise, with the women taking on Sacramento State earlier in the day at 2:30 p.m.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

