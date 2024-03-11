A thrilling dunk contest highlights the District 5 Senior Showcase in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Dunks and threes were at the center of the District 5 Senior Showcase inside The Palace at Pocatello High School Monday.

Malad's Braylin Tripp and Rockland's Teague Matthews made it to the final round of the dunk contest with a few tricks up their sleeves.

Matthews pulled off a dunk over his Bulldog teammate Abe Held for one of his final round dunks.

But with a feed to himself and a windmill slam to cap the contest, Tripp took home the title for the Dragons.

Highland's Owen Wilde and West Side's Tommi Henderson won the boys and the girls three-point contests, respectively, each tallying a trifecta of triples on five attempts in the final round.

The contests took place at halftime of the boys and girls all star games, which featured District senior players all the way from 5A to 1AD2.