Ty Walker’s “Michigan” goal has the Spud Kings in a playoff spot with four games left to play

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls is still buzzing from a huge Spud Kings win Saturday, highlighted by the goal of the year, "The Michigan" from Ty Walker.

The Seneca, SC native pulled off a goal rarely seen at all levels of hockey in a game. "The Michigan" has only happened in an NHL game nine times in the league's history.

Ty Walker introduced Idaho to "The Michigan" Saturday night.

"I was in public the other day and someone called it a dunk," Walker said. "Someone's like, 'Yeah, you dunked it.' I was like, 'No it's a Michigan.' You basically scoop the puck up on your stick, kind of like a lacrosse move and scoop it up and then you just put it in the air.

"I've done it before, but I was kind of in shock, and especially in front of all those people, it's pretty sweet."

The move was first pulled off in March 1996 by Mike Legg at the University of Michigan, hence the reason the goal is called "The Michigan."

Ty's goal played a huge role in Idaho Falls' 4-1 win over the Utah Outliers, pushing the Spud Kings back into a playoff spot by just one point with four games left in the regular season.

"It's a pretty big confidence boost," Walker said. "It was the first place team so it's good to get a 4-1 win on them."

The Spud Kings are on the road Friday and Saturday at Ogden and Rock Springs before capping the regular season with home contests Mar. 20 and 21 against the Provo Predators.