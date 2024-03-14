Skip to Content
North Fremont’s Shannon Hill and Ben Lenz to retire from coaching boys basketball and football

March 14, 2024 9:15 PM
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Big changes are coming to North Fremont athletics next school year. The school announced Shannon Hill has retired from coaching boys basketball and Ben Lenz has retired from coaching football, per the North Fremont High School Facebook Page.

Under Hill's direction, the boys basketball garnered a 117-30 record, winning two state championships, five state trophies, and four district championships in his tenure.

As for the football team under Lenz, the Huskies were 83-36 overall, winning five state trophies and six district titles.

Eric Moon

