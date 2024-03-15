Spud Kings fall to Mustangs 2-1 in heartbreaker, but keep lead for final playoff spot

OGDEN, Utah (KIFI) - In a hard fought Friday night battle, a late third period goal stung the Idaho Falls Spud Kings in a 2-1 defeat against the NCDC Mountain Division-leading Ogden Mustangs.

However, with the Pueblo Bulls off this weekend, the Spud Kings keep their one-point advantage for the final point for the final playoff spot despite the defeat.

Idaho Falls scored first on a fluky goal from Easton Edwards, who deflected an Ogden pass into the net for the 1-0 lead in the first period.

The score stayed that way until a third period breakaway goal from Parker Osborn. Then, with 1:22 to play, Teddie Hember's wrist shot snuck through Tucker Inabinet for the eventual game winner.

Next up, the Spud Kings take on the Rock Springs Grizzlies Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Rock Springs.