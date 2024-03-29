Skip to Content
Blackfoot sweeps doubleheader against Hillcrest 11-1 and 10-0

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Right from the get-go Friday, the Blackfoot Broncos were in control against the Hillcrest Knights, sweeping a doubleheader 11-1 and 10-0.

Dax Whitney was the star of the first game of the twin billing. The Oregon State commit struck out 14 Knights, only allowing a hit and an unearned run on the bump.

Plus, Whitney went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, a run scored, and two RBI.

The second matchup was a similar story, and in a team performance, Garrett Ross was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.

Next up, the two teams face off again Saturday at Hillcrest with first pitch at 11:00 a.m.

