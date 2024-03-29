Spud Kings fall to Mustangs 4-1 in Game 1 of Dineen Cup Playoffs

OGDEN, Utah (KIFI) - The first game of the postseason goes to the top-seeded Mustangs, as the Idaho Falls Spud Kings fell to Ogden 4-1 Friday in Game 1 of their best-of-five first round series in the Dineen Cup Playoffs.

Ogden's power play was the difference maker, because the Mustangs scored all four of their goals on the man advantage.

Brody Simko scored both Ogden goals in the first and second periods, but Idaho Falls showed some life on a breakaway tally by Matvei Naumov to cut the deficit in half.

However, Samuel Anderson and William Cherniak each found the back of the net in the third period to seal a 4-1 win in Game 1 for the 1-0 series lead.

Next up, Game 2 of the series is Saturday night back in Ogden at 7:15 p.m.