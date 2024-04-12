Blackfoot dominates, then Skyline comes back in a Friday doubleheader split

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Both the Blackfoot Broncos and Skyline Grizz scored shutout victories Friday at Melaleuca Field, splitting a doubleheader to keep the top two spots in the 4A High Country Conference.

Blackfoot dominated in game one, giving plenty of run support to Oregon State commit Dax Whitney on the bump, who struck out 12 batters in 6.0 innings pitched for the 10-0 win.

As for game two, Skyline's Brayden Merzlock was the standout hurler, punching out 10 batters in 5.0 innings as part of a 1-0 win for the Grizz.

Next up, the two teams meet one more time this week in Blackfoot on Saturday.