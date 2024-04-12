Skip to Content
Bonneville takes game 1, then Idaho Falls grabs game 2 to split doubleheader

today at 10:07 PM
Published 10:09 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Both the Bonneville Bees and Idaho Falls picked up a victory and a defeat Friday in a doubleheader split.

Bonneville jumped out of the gates in game one of the twin billing, scoring four runs in the first inning to take immediate control of the contest, eventually running away with the 14-4 win.

As for game two, after the Bees stung again in the first inning, Idaho Falls took the lead back for good with a four-run second inning, eventually winning 7-3 in a game that was shortened to five innings due to darkness.

Next up, Idaho Falls hosts Bonneville in their third and final battle of the week Saturday.

