Highland wins twice to reach 5A High Country Championship; Rigby battles Madison Friday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - An action-packed day in the 5A High Country Conference Tournament culminates with one team in the district championships, one team eliminated, and two rivals squaring off with their seasons on the line.

The red-hot Highland Rams are the championship-bound team in the conference. They played twice Thursday because Wednesday's game was snowed out and won both games.

In the first round, Highland shut out Thunder Ridge 3-0, then defeated Rigby 7-3 in the next round later in the day for the Rams' 13th consecutive win and 17th victory in their last 18 games.

In Rexburg, Madison stretched its lead late to take down Thunder Ridge 8-4 in an elimination game to keep their season alive, setting up another elimination game Friday at Rigby.

The winner of Friday's Madison-Rigby battle advances to the championship game Tuesday at Highland. The Rams only need one win for the title while the Bobcats or the Trojans will need two.