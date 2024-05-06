Skip to Content
Bonneville tops Skyline 25-17 to punch ticket to district championship and 4A state tournament

today at 8:02 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In a marathon three hour, 46 minute Game 3 battle, the Bonneville Bees sting the most against the Skyline Grizz, scoring 25 of the combined 42 runs in the contest to punch their ticket to the 4A state tournament.

Bonneville won the do-or-die game 25-17 as the Bees now head to the 4A High Country championship series, while Skyline's season ends.

The big difference was the crooked number. Skyline started the game with an eight-run first inning to take an 8-1 lead, but Bonneville stormed back with a nine-run second inning for the 10-8 advantage.

As the teams went back-and-forth, the Bees took the lead and cemented it in the top of the fifth inning, tallying a whopping 12 runs in the frame to build a 23-13 advantage at the time, and the Grizz could never erase it.

Next up, Bonneville begins a best-of-three championship series at Blackfoot against the Broncos Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

